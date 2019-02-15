Harris leaving Boonville for role in Elkin

Dawn Bagale | The Tribune Sarah Harris is introduced as Elkin’s new planner at Monday’s board of commissioners meeting. Harris is leaving Boonville where she has served as town administrator. -

Boonville’s loss will be Elkin’s gain as the Yadkin County town’s administrator announced last week she’ll be leaving for a new job.

Elkin town officials confirmed Sarah Harris has been hired as the town’s new planner, filling the role left vacant when George Crater took a job with Surry County.

Elkin officials accepted applications for the planner position until Dec. 28, 2018, and narrowed the list of candidates as applicants completed tasks for review. One-on-one interviews took place near the end of January, according to a release from the town of Elkin.

“We are pleased to announce that we have offered the position of planner to Ms. Sarah Harris of Mount Airy,” said Leslie Schlender, economic development and planning department head for Elkin.

“Sarah brings with her a broad knowledge base and experience not only of the planning and zoning field, but also about the Yadkin Valley and Elkin region,” she said. “We felt with her skills and immediate knowledge of both the area and field, that she’d be able to hit the ground running and be an integral part of the implementation of our town-wide comprehensive plan.”

According to the release, the comprehensive plan and process, which the town has been undertaking since late fall 2018, will look to review, revise and implement many recommendations which are the objectives of the project, many of which will be directly tied to zoning, design, land-use planning and other ordinance-related items standards to the planning field.

Harris, a native of Mount Airy, is a graduate from Appalachian State University, where she completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration. During her time at Appalachian, she was awarded the Marvin Hoffman Local Government Scholarship and was the North Carolina City and County Management Association Scholarship recipient.

For the last 10 years, Harris has worked in and out of local government from parks and recreation to completing various internships with the city of Mount Airy and the town of Boonville. In March 2016, she accepted a full-time job as town administrator for Boonville.

“She has worked closely with the business community and has experience in economic development, planning and code enforcement,” said the release. “Sarah is an active leader in her community where she holds several positions of leadership and membership in a variety of civic organizations.”

“I am very excited to be joining the town of Elkin’s team and to take on the role of planner,” said Harris. “Elkin was built on the industries of textiles and furniture. As change occurred, the town has embraced this change through diversification and capitalizing on its assets.

“There are many diverse assets Elkin offers, such as access to recreation — trails and river access — education, Yadkin Valley AVA, health care and business development. I look forward to joining the team and working closely to continue to capitalize and preserve these assets for the town of Elkin,” she said.

“We are pleased to have someone with the skills Sarah possesses interested in our position here, and we are excited to have her join our team,” said Elkin Town Manager Brent Cornelison.

Harris’ last day with Boonville will be March 1, and she will start with Elkin effective March 4.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

Sarah Harris is introduced as Elkin’s new planner at Monday’s board of commissioners meeting. Harris is leaving Boonville where she has served as town administrator. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_harris_formatted.jpg Sarah Harris is introduced as Elkin’s new planner at Monday’s board of commissioners meeting. Harris is leaving Boonville where she has served as town administrator. Dawn Bagale | The Tribune