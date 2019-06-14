Jonesville board approves budget

Bill Colvard | The Tribune Jack Spicer stands on a table to sing “Jesus Loves Me” to augment the invocation offered by his father, Graylon Spicer, pastor of Jonesville Church of Christ, at the beginning of the Jonesville town board’s meeting. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Billy Wood, left, and Mayor Gene Pardue, right, are about to celebrate Wood’s 20-year employment by the Town of Jonesville with cake. -

Jonesville’s town board meeting started on a musical note Monday when the young son of the pastor invited to give an invocation before the meeting belted out a rendition of “Jesus Loves Me.”

Graylon Spicer, pastor of Jonesville Church of God, plopped his son Jack on a folding table in front of the commissioners, and Jack looked straight out at the audience and began to sing. After a round of thunderous applause, an audience member requested an encore with the audience singing along, and Jack sang it again with everyone joining in, that time ending with an even more thunderous round of applause.

Things got more serious when the board moved on to a public hearing regarding the fiscal year 2019/2020 budget. Town manager Michael Pardue said the budget was in compliance with the Fiscal Control Act and that all funds were balanced.

Pardue said the proposed budget kept the tax rate unchanged at $.50 per $100 valuation. Water rates are also unchanged. He added that the $3 million budget provided for a 2% cost of living increase to town employees. No one spoke at the hearing, and the board approved the budget.

A public hearing was held to rezone 241 Winston Road from manufacturing (M1) to business (B2). The change was requested by Andrew Long, owner of the property, in order to put a used car lot on the property.

Town manager Pardue said the planning board had voted to recommend the change and said the change was consistent with the town’s land-use plan. Long stood up to say he wanted to build a used-car lot. The board approved the request.

The next public hearing involved a request to consider a conditional use permit across town-owned property for an RV park.

Kenneth Nicks stood up to speak and said, “My biggest concern is the lack of respect given to Greg Martin (Sgt. Gregory K. Martin). The town-owned property in question is the site of Sgt. Gregory K. Martin Memorial Park and was donated to the town by Nicks.

“I’d like to start some kind of fund to have better signage. I had tried to give this land to the Town of Jonesville to a previous administration. They didn’t want it. When Ron (Niland) asked me for an easement to build the greenway, I said, I’ll give you nine and a half acres.”

Nicks concluded by saying, “You have the opportunity to be head and shoulders above past administrations to honor the sacrifice of his (Sgt. Greg Martin) life.

The board approved the conditional use.

In a time reserved for general public comments, Michelle Benton (Williams Street) and Jessica Germaine (North Bridge Street) urged the board to change town ordinances to allow residents to own chickens on less than eight contiguous acres, as the law now stands.

Wendy Thompson, finance director, said the town’s finances look upside down, but that is misleading. Some receivables due to be received in July will rectify the situation, according to Thompson.

Michael Pardue presented an economic development plan that has been being developed since September and recommended the board approve the plan and set up an implementation team to continue the work.

A 20-year service award was presented to town employee, Billy Wood. after the meeting adjourned, Wood was feted with cake in the lobby of town hall.

