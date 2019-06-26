Yadkin volunteers come together

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Impact Yadkin had over 80 sites this year. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Colby Macemore and Mackenzie Fulk work on a roof in Yadkinville. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple A crew painted an Impact Yadkin logo on the side of Bonnie Prescott’s well building. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Nightly services were held at Forbush High School. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Two crew members cut wood at a home on Limerock Road. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple A crew in Yadkinville work on the home, as the homeowner Gail Sexton looks on in approval. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Ross and Eloise Crissman’s home was one of the sites this year. A new ramp was built. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Jack Moss, left, works with two of his crew members. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Keith Russell and his crew play wiffle ball during their free time. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Many sites spruced up the landscape around the home. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Trees were trimmed at a home in Hamptonville. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Sinjun Southard, Landon Rockett and Paige Hauser roof a house in Hamptonville. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple At Boonville Elementary, kids participate in games. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Party in the Park averaged over 50 participants at each location. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Dodgeball was one game that was played at Boonville. - -

The sound of hammers, drills, pressure washers, laughter, music and prayers filled Yadkin County last week. The only county in North Carolina with no rail road tracks was full of volunteers of all ages who dedicated their time to be part of Impact Yadkin.

Since 2011, Impact Yadkin has been making a difference in the communities of Yadkin County. The bi-annual event brings together people of all ages that volunteer their time to help improve the lives of local residents with home improvements and community outreach.

“This week has been awesome. It has been a great week, and God has done some amazing things through these young people,” said Brent Winslow, one of the coordinators of Impact Yadkin. “It has been great to see. The theme was ‘United’ and that is truly what this week has been about. People from different churches, different areas, different families, just coming together to work in this community.”

Impact Yadkin is a collaboration of volunteers from several different churches whose mission is to share the message of Jesus Christ and His love with the people of Yadkin County. In addition to reaching out in the community, Impact Yadkin desires to see students and adults grow in their relationship with Christ through nightly worship, Bible study, missions, ministry and outreach. This was the fifth year of Impact Yadkin with more than 1,200 volunteers coming together to make the community a better place.

“This year we had 154 applicants,” said Winslow. “We have supervisors who are construction people, they go out and look at every home and interview the homeowner. Once the application is received, the process begins and in the end our construction people determine what we can do. We are doing work with sixth graders and up, so there are some things that we just cannot do — whether it be too hard or too dangerous. Sometimes projects are just too big for us to handle in a week. We try to assist in those where we can.

In the end, our construction guys take our crew chiefs, who are all volunteers and some of the crew chiefs are construction guys and some of them know very little about construction. Blue Hutchens tries to match up the construction guys with what they can do — it can be painting, yard work, roofing or putting on a deck. All of that determines what projects we can actually do.”

With red road signs telling onlookers that labor was provided by Impact Yadkin, there were over 83 job sites scattered across the county. There were 63 crews, 68 crew chiefs, 107 crew encouragers and five junior crew chiefs which volunteered their time for Impact Yadkin.

This year, Bonnie Prescott was a homeowner whose home was improved through Impact Yadkin.

“They have replaced my two decks, front deck and back deck, and they are beautiful decks. They did my skirting on my home, trimmed all of my bushes all around my house, took care of my granddaughter and spoiled her, they fixed her a beautiful yellow chair, they painted my outbuildings and painted a big yellow Impact Yadkin on the side. It is beautiful,” said Prescott. “This week has been wonderful, just very very heartwarming. Everyone had been so nice and just so wonderful. It is so heartwarming that people do this for you. I just appreciate everyone so much, I just appreciate it all. I recommend that people that need help, apply.”

Prescott’s house was improved by crew members who are local to Yadkin County and some who were from out of state. One crew member who worked on Prescott’s house was Miranda Bellanger, a senior at Forbush High School.

“This is my first year helping, and I like it. I like being able to help people and seeing how we changed things,” said Bellanger. “We came here and there was damage, and now it looks completely different. I think this will open a lot more opportunities for me in the future, and I will definitely participate again. The next Impact will be my first summer after college and I will be able to come back and see all of my friends that I haven’t seen in a year.”

Another home owner whose life was changed last week, was Gail Sexton who lives in Yadkinville.

“This is great, I love all of the jobs they are doing for me, and I love all of the people I have met,” said Sexton. “It has really just been a great experience. This is just a great Jesus ministry. In fact, Jesus is the one that I give all of the credit to for Impact finding favor in doing all of this for me.”

At Sexton’s home, the crew re-roofed the house, painted the carport, painted the eaves and the overhangs, put in a trench for the drain and put a new drain near the basement.

“I will never forget this. I will never forget the people,” said Sexton. “I love it when all of the workers are taking a break, and they are just gathered around and just being, it seems like, they are just calm and being normal people. They are sitting around conversing at my house, and it is special. This was a great experience and I would definitely recommend other people apply because it is great for the teenagers to learn, and they enjoy it too. They are among people their age and doing things together. It is just great.”

The speaker was Dr. Steve Corts from Center Grove Church in Clemmons. Center Grove’s worship band provided entertainment for the week.

“Steve did an excellent job,” said Winslow. “We have had wonderful crowds every night and people were moved to make decisions about their life.”

People around the county also helped out through water services, providing food, supervising crews and various other activities. At Flat Rock Baptist Church in Hamptonville, Lynn Brown helped with food service for several crews in the area.

“This is my second year helping with Impact, but I have been on several mission trips throughout the years,” said Brown. “I love serving our Lord and trying to uplift the young people who are working on the sites. It has been amazing to see so many young people taking a whole week of their summer vacation to help serve others and praise God. I think just coming in and seeing the faces of the crews, hearing the stories of what they have done that day, hearing how they bond with the homeowners, and just making friendships. It has been a blessing.”

At one site in Hamptonville, Russell’s Muscles built a new deck. The crew was run by Keith Russell, a resident of East Bend who has been helping with Impact Yadkin since the beginning. During the crew’s down time, they played wiffle ball and had fun with each other.

One member of Russell’s Muscles was Camden Cave, who is a 13-year-old from East Bend who participated in the construction aspect of Impact Yadkin for the first time.

“I really liked helping the homeowner with their home,” said Cave. “Getting to help out and help them have a better life is what I like about Impact. I also liked painting and putting together the deck. Playing wiffle ball is the best too, I have the best crew chief in the world because he is funny and he talks a lot. He makes everyone laugh. I had fun this year.”

Kaitlyn Suarez is from the Forbush community and is another 13 year old who helped out for the first time this year.

“I really like helping people, and I like that I was able to share more about Jesus and was able to learn more about him,” said Suarez. “Painting was my favorite part of this week. I plan to help out next time too.”

Russell’s Muscles was just one of the many crews spread around Yadkin County.

“I like helping the homeowner with her house, spending time with Lori, the homeowner, was my favorite part of this week,” said Zoie Wilkins, who is 14 and was another first-time helper. “I was able to share Christ with her and share some of what I know about him, with her.”

Along with the job sites across the county, there were also Party in the Parks hosted at schools and local parks. Boonville Elementary, Courtney Elementary, East Bend Elementary, Fall Creek Elementary, West Yadkin Elementary, Lila Swain, Yadkin County Park, Yadkin Town Park and Alpha & Omega were the host sites. Enon Baptist Church and Baltimore Methodist Church also hosted Party in the Park. Over the course of the week, Party in the Park averaged over 300 kids per day; around 50 kids at each park.

The participants played games, tie-dyed shirts, had snacks, participated in crafts and even had water games on the last day. The kids had smiles on their faces and were able to meet new friends during their time at the parks.

The Impact Yadkin coordinators plan to keep going with the event for as long as they are able to.

“We do plan to keep doing Impact,” said Winslow. “We thought back in 2011 that this would be a one time thing. God blessed us there and brought all of these churches together. This is a non-denominational thing, it is just awesome that churches from different denominations can join together. I believe that is how it should be, and this has enabled us to keep going.”

On Friday night, there was a closing event and worship service. It was standing room only in the Forbush gym, with people from across the community coming together to celebrate another successful year. It was evident that the lives of Yadkin County residents have improved tremendously since 2011.

“The applications will go out a year from August, it takes about six months for us to review the applications. If someone wanted to apply, forms are available at social services, senior centers, and they are available at all of the different churches. The forms will be available in August 2020. ImpactYadkin.org will have all of the information.”

