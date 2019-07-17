Church dedicates track, monument

July 17, 2019
On June 23, Jonesville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 258 W. Main St., Jonesville, dedicated a walking track and monument to former pastor, Trent Wall, who served the church from 2014-2016. “You will be forever missed. Never forgotten and always loved,” reads a plaque on the monument. - Submitted photo

