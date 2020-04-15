Four Yadkinville residents facing drug charges

Wright - Mitchell - Lineberry - Dewalt - -

On April 4, deputies with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and Officers with the Yadkinville Police Department arrested four subjects on Crescent View Drive in Yadkinville on charges related to the sale and distribution of marijuana. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and Yadkinville Police Department has received multiple complaints from concerned citizens in Yadkin County regarding heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic to multiple homes on Crescent View Drive believed to be selling controlled substances, according to a press release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests led to a search warrant being executed on one of the residences where multiple firearms and controlled substances were located. The investigations are still ongoing and additional arrests are expected in the near future. The following subjects were arrested:

Demont Junior Dewalt, 18 years of age, of Yadkinville, was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Sell/Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 1 Felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Carrying a Concealed Handgun

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Resisting a Public Officer

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dewalt received a $15,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on June 10.

Malec Anton Mitchell, 24 years of age, of Yadkinville, was charged with the following:

· 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 1 Felony Count of Felony Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 2 Felony Counts of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances

· 1 Felony Count of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

Mitchell received a $15,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

Malachi Isaiah Wright, 19 years of age, of Yadkinville was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 1 Felony Count of Felony Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 1 Felony Count of Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 1 Felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wright received a $15,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

Ashley Nicole Lineberry, 21 years of age, of Yadkinville, was charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Lineberry received a $5,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on April 8.

