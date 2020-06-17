Juneteenth CommUNITY Walk is Saturday

Elkin and Jonesville town managers, police and fire officials met on Tuesday with West Caudle, organizer of a CommUNITY Walk through Jonesville and Elkin scheduled for Saturday that is expected to draw as many as 500 participants.

The group discussed logistics and safety concerns, referencing an incident at a protest in Elkin on June 6 organized by Caudle in which he was struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Main and Bridge Street. The motorist then allegedly got out out of his car carrying a gun and confronted Caudle. Elkin Police Department arrested Leroy Boles of Elkin on multiple charges in the incident.

Saturday’s event, billed as the “1st Annual CommUNITY Walk & Peace Rally,” is intended to honor Juneteenth by creating positive change in the Yadkin Valley. Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy on June 19, 1865.

The event begins at Yadkin Valley Heritage and Trails Center, 257 Standard St., Elkin. Participants will gather at 9:30 a.m. before a community welcome and prayer at 10 a.m. The walk will proceed in a loop around downtown Elkin and then go over the Gwyn McNeill bridge for a loop around Jonesville and back to the Heritage Center. A commemoration and vigil will follow the march.

Caudle, the founder of Yadkin Valley Community Matters, is organizing the event and estimates participation could run as high as 500 people.

“Safety is paramount,” said Jonesville Town Manager Michael Pardue.

“We plan to handle it like the Christmas parade,” said Jonesville Police Chief Dane Mastin. “It’s just a little longer route.”

Elkin and Jonesville police vehicles will escort the walkers, in front of and behind, along the route.

Caudle said he wanted to keep the walk tight, not spread out over a large area.

The town officials expressed agreement with that strategy, but expressed concern over the hilly terrain in Jonesville.

“As they used to say, it’s uphill both ways,” said Mastin. West Main Street is uphill from the river to the old town hall and then after going down Bridge Street (Hwy.21) and Hwy. 67, it’s uphill again to get back across Elm Street to the bridge.

I’m telling people that if they’re not prepared for the two hills, they should just do the Elkin loop and then hang out at the Heritage Center until the rest of us get back,” said Caudle. “But Jonesville residents want to walk in Jonesville.”

“Our biggest concern,” said Mastin, “is unlike Elkin, the route in Jonesville is residential. “Those folks can display or post anything they want to. They have first amendment rights, too. You need to let your people know they need to be thick-skinned.”

“A lot of them are no strangers to negative comments,” replied Caudle.

“The last think I want, and I think Chef Wagoner will agree, is trouble,” said Mastin. “And I think you’re asking for it. I’m concerned.”

“I care about this community,” said Caudle. I want everyone to have a voice. I love Elkin and Jonesville.”

West told the people in the room he appreciated and was thankful for everything they do for Elkin and Jonesville. “We have a special community here who can do this and not make the evening news. Hopefully.

After the meeting concluded, Caudle said that Saturday’s event will be a peace rally. ”It’s not strictly a protest.The message is unity.

“I know of two families who had to talk to their children about what took place last Saturday (June 6). That had to be incredibly hard to handle on many levels.”

Asked if he was concerned that parents might hesitate to bring children to Saturday’s event after the disruption to the June 6 protest, West replied, I would encourage them to not let fear cause them not to do what they feel is right and to do what gives them a voice. I’m working with he authorities to make this as safe as possible.”