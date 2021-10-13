Yadkinville one-stop voting begins Oct. 14

2021 ELECTION INFORMATION

Yadkinville Municipal Election

One Stop (Early Voting) hours: Oct. 14-15, 18-22, 25-29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: One Stop voting will be upstairs in the Planning, Permitting and Elections building.

Absentee by mail begins on Oct. 3 and the last day to request an Absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 26.

The Election Day Precinct on Nov. 2 will be at Yadkinville Elementary School gymnasium from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Candidates for the Yadkinville municipal election are incumbents Mayor Eddie Norman and Town Commissioners Scott Winebarger and Chris Matthews.

2022 ELECTION INFORMATION

Election filing for the March 2022 primary is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2021 at 12 noon through Dec. 17 at 12 noon.

The Primary election date is March 8, 2022.

County offices up for reelection in 2022 include three County Commissioner seats, Sheriff, Clerk of Court, Register of Deeds, and Coroner. Three Yadkin County Board of Education seats will also be on the March 2022 ballot.

For more information on upcoming local elections visit the Yadkin County Board of Elections website yadkincountync.gov/88/Board-of-Elections or by calling 336-849-7907.