Yadkinville one-stop voting begins Oct. 14

2021 ELECTION INFORMATION
Yadkinville Municipal Election
One Stop (Early Voting) hours: Oct. 14-15, 18-22, 25-29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: One Stop voting will be upstairs in the Planning, Permitting and Elections building.
Absentee by mail begins on Oct. 3 and the last day to request an Absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 26.
The Election Day Precinct on Nov. 2 will be at Yadkinville Elementary School gymnasium from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Candidates for the Yadkinville municipal election are incumbents Mayor Eddie Norman and Town Commissioners Scott Winebarger and Chris Matthews.
2022 ELECTION INFORMATION
Election filing for the March 2022 primary is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2021 at 12 noon through Dec. 17 at 12 noon.
The Primary election date is March 8, 2022.
County offices up for reelection in 2022 include three County Commissioner seats, Sheriff, Clerk of Court, Register of Deeds, and Coroner. Three Yadkin County Board of Education seats will also be on the March 2022 ballot.
For more information on upcoming local elections visit the Yadkin County Board of Elections website yadkincountync.gov/88/Board-of-Elections or by calling 336-849-7907.
One-stop early voting for the Yadkinville municipal election begins today, Thursday, Oct. 14 in the Planning, Permitting and Elections building in Yadkinville. Election day is Nov. 2 and the polling site will be at Yadkinville Elementary School from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
There are 1,492 registered voters in the town of Yadkinville. Election officials anticipate this election will see a low turnout as they are few candidates, all of whom are incumbents, on the ballot. Elected officials for the town said they do hope that voters will come out to support them.
In a statement to The Yadkin Ripple, incumbent Yadkinville Commissioner Chris Matthews said she has filed for reelection for the town board “to continue to serve the needs of the citizens of Yadkinville by understanding the long-term impact of Yadkinville’s development and financial decisions and avoiding negative consequences.”
“Serving on the Yadkinville Board of Commissioners since December 2016, I will continue to work with the Town Manager, his staff, Mayor and all of the town board to make sound decisions concerning the welfare of the town of Yadkinville and all of its residents. Keeping the finances in order and using an open minded and impartial approach are a priority of mine. We need to keep Yadkinville growing and prospering. I have lived in Yadkin County all of my life and have worked in the county for over 38 years. I have lived within the city limits of Yadkinville for over 21 years. Being a long time resident makes the interests of the town of Yadkinville dear to my heart. I would also like to thank all of our frontline workers for all of their hard work during the pandemic. Yadkinville has some of the best people that have been willing to do what is best for all of our citizens. Please take the opportunity to exercise your right to vote.”