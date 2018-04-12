Newly renovated McDonald’s reopens

A grand opening is slated for the newly renovated McDonald’s in Yadkinville on Friday, with a ribbon cutting to be held at 12:30 p.m. Owners Craig and Christine Poppe said the restaurant reopened its doors with a soft opening on Saturday and they are already receiving positive feedback from customers.

New technology that the owners said will create a better experience for customers is the biggest change to the restaurant, which underwent a redesign inside and out in the last few months.

In addition to the traditional ordering methods at the counter and drive-thru, customers also can now pre-order a meal from McDonald’s on their smartphone and have it delivered to their vehicle curbside. Inside the store, customers now also have the option to place and customize their order on digital touchscreen kiosks.

“It is a completely new experience,” Christine Poppe said. Diners will now be able to enjoy table service rather than waiting in line to pick up their food when eating in the restaurant.

Mobile ordering through the McDonald’s app with pick-up available in the restaurant, drive-thru or curbside is something new that the Poppes said they expect to see gain in popularity.

“It’s new, but it is gaining some traction,” Craig Poppe said. “It can really expedite your order.”

The new kiosks in the restaurant also will make ordering easier for Spanish-speaking customers. Customers may select to view and order from the menu in Spanish when ordering from the kiosk.

“With our bilingual population in Yadkin County, these are very user-friendly for those individuals as well,” Christine Poppe said.

McDonald’s employees also will be available to assist customers with placing their order on the new kiosk screens.

Brenna Long and son Carson were among some of the first customers this week to order using the new kiosk. Long said it was a good experience and she plans to use the kiosk in future to order meals from the restaurant.

The new decor in the restaurant has a local theme, including a map of Yadkinville painted on an interior wall. The Poppes said they also hope to incorporate artwork from local artists as well.

In addition to the obvious redesigns visible to the public, the Poppes said that many improvements have been made to the restaurant behind the scenes as well, including better lighting in the kitchen and upgraded headsets to enable employees to better hear customers order in the drive-thru.

Amber Aguilar demonstrates how to use the new touchscreen ordering kiosk at the Yadkinville McDonald's. The decor at the newly renovated McDonald's in Yadkinville has a local theme. Yadkinville McDonald's franchise owners Craig and Christine Poppe pose for a photo in front of the newly renovated store. The digital menu board in the drive-thru at the newly renovated McDonald's in Yadkinville.