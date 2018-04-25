VIDEO: Jonesville cleans up

JONESVILLE — Jonesville Elementary School students cheered on the efforts of officials to clean up the town when representatives presented them with an opportunity to vote on new signs.

“It’s just like what your parents do,” said Town Clerk Wendy Thompson as she explained the process to the assembled students the Thursday following the April Town Council meeting.

At the meeting, Thompson explained that by getting the children involved in the litter program, parents were more likely to behave.

“Kids will speak up,” said Thompson. “They’ll tell mom and dad they shouldn’t be littering, especially if you make them part of the process.”

The board agreed with several of them attending the assembly to assist in making the choice between two potential images.

“Nobody is ever going to believe the difference,” said Thompson after the deafening roar received by the second picture, which will soon be seen all over Jonesville.

“Littering is a real problem,” said Town Manager Michael Pardue in the meeting, “and we’re going to do something about it.”

In addition to placing attractive reminder signs, people will be encouraged to report offenders.

“Everybody’s got this handy little thing in their pockets that’ll snap a picture,” said Pardue. “If we catch you, you will receive a ticket.”

One has already been issued when a town employee witnessed the infraction.

“They weren’t real happy about it,” said Pardue,” but if that’s what it takes, that’s what we’re willing to do.

“We want the people of this community to be involved with Jonesville,” said Pardue. “We want to see community pride.”

“I think the kids are real excited,” said Commissioner Andy Green, who assisted with the voting. “I think this is a real good start.”

By Beanie Taylor beanietaylor@elkintribune.com