SCC students make donation to Yadkin Christian Ministries

Submitted photo Frank Cugliari’s Introduction to Business class (BUS-110) at Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center recently made a generous donation to Yadkin Christian Ministries. Attending the presentation are, from left, Cheryl Nehnevajsa, Nipehra Kurian, Ethan Dowd, Curtis Wilkins, Travis Hartmann, Jaden Cline, Peyton Eldridge, Michelle Kelly, Frank Cugliari and Kyle Killingsworth. -

DOBSON — The students of Frank Cugliari’s Introduction to Business class (BUS-110) at Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center recently had a lesson on giving back to their community.

While learning about corporate social responsibility, the class decided to help Yadkin Christian Ministries (YCM), located in Yadkinville and East Bend, because an urgent appeal had gone out that the YCM food bank was in need.

“This effort was completely undertaken and managed by the students as their very own project. Given the success of the effort, it is evident that the students managed this business project very well. I am proud of them for their accomplishment,” said Cugliari.

Executive Director of Yadkin Christian Ministries, Cheryl Nehnevajsa, attended a class to thank the students, explain the mission of YCM, and to describe the impact of this contribution upon the Yadkin County community.

The class was able to collect and donate $276.52 in funds, 233 pounds of food, and 200 bags of laundry detergent. Participating students included Jaden Cline, Peyton Eldridge, Kyle Killingsworth, and Nipehra Kurian of East Bend; Ethan Dowd and Travis Hartmann of Yadkinville; Michelle Kelly of Hamptonville; and Curtis Wilkins of Boonville.

Frank Cugliari’s Introduction to Business class (BUS-110) at Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center recently made a generous donation to Yadkin Christian Ministries. Attending the presentation are, from left, Cheryl Nehnevajsa, Nipehra Kurian, Ethan Dowd, Curtis Wilkins, Travis Hartmann, Jaden Cline, Peyton Eldridge, Michelle Kelly, Frank Cugliari and Kyle Killingsworth. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bus-donation-WEB_formatted.jpg Frank Cugliari’s Introduction to Business class (BUS-110) at Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center recently made a generous donation to Yadkin Christian Ministries. Attending the presentation are, from left, Cheryl Nehnevajsa, Nipehra Kurian, Ethan Dowd, Curtis Wilkins, Travis Hartmann, Jaden Cline, Peyton Eldridge, Michelle Kelly, Frank Cugliari and Kyle Killingsworth. Submitted photo