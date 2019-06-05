Forbush Class of 2019

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush High School Class of 2019 throws their hats in the air after they receive their diplomas. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush Principal, Dr. Robert Kennedy, gives an inspiring speech to the crowd. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The Forbush JROTC present the colors. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Dr. Kennedy presents a student with his diploma. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Riley Warfel gives the farewell address and takes a selfie with the crowd. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush Concert Choir preforms ‘Let it Be’. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The colors are placed before graduation begins. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Bailey Vestal gives the benediction. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Mollie Hennings gives the invocation. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The crowd sings along with the national anthem. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Sarah Matthews gives the welcome address. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Senior Class President, Monlea George, talks about her senior memories in her speech. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush High School graduation took place at Wait Chapel in Winston Salem. - -

WINSTON SALEM — After four years of hard work, the Forbush High School Class of 2019 achieved a milestone as they received their high school diplomas on Wednesday night. The commencement ceremony took place at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University. The chapel was filled with family, friends, teachers, students and countless others as members of the graduating class began the next chapter of their lives.

The crowd was treated to inspiring speeches, breathtaking songs and tear-provoking addresses. It was an afternoon filled with celebration for the graduates and their families.

“It is my pleasure to welcome you to the 52nd Commencement Ceremony of Forbush High School,” said Sarah Matthews in her welcome address. She opened with a quote from Tim Cook which mentioned how hard people should work and the pressures they will face.

“It seems that we go from nap time to graduation way too fast,” said Matthews. “High school taught me that it is okay to not know. Some of my favorite memories come from nights that were made in five minutes. Up to this point our life has been routine, we have woken up every morning and went to school because we did not have much of a choice. After today we get the choice, we get the option to choose what we want to do for the rest of our lives.”

Senior Class President, Monlea George, came to the podium and talked about how today was the graduates’ day, and they had the opportunity to make new memories. She was met with resounding applause from her family and friends.

“Not only has today shown us how far we have come, but it has shown us who we have become,” said George. “It has shown us how to handle difficult situations thrown our way.”

The Forbush Concert Choir presented the graduating class with a rendition of “Let it Be,” which brought tears to the eyes of various members in the crowd. The song was a highlight of the ceremony, with several seniors having solos. It was a rendition that many people will never forget.

Forbush Principal Boomer Kennedy took his opportunity to talk about how special the day was and give the students a bit of wisdom before they received their diplomas. Kennedy thanked the parents and family members for supporting the school and their kids. He asked parents to stand so that they could be met with a round of applause by the crowd.

Kennedy then went on to talk about how tough of a guy he used to be, but now that he has a two-year old daughter he has turned into a softy.

“I want to remind the seniors that your parents and family members love you very much,” said Kennedy. “They care for you and they want what is best for you. Even though you are young adults now, they are still going to remember holding you in their arms when you were just an infant, rocking you to sleep at night, and now in the blink of an eye you are graduating.”

Kennedy gave the graduation class one piece of advice before they graduated, which was to enjoy the journey.

“Try not to only focus solely on the destination, but enjoy the journey along the way. As memorable as these past four years have been, there is still so much more to come for each of you. As you move on to the next part of your journey, I want you to have dreams, goals and destinations. If you focus solely on the end goal, you will miss so many little things, so many memories, so many people, so many relationships and so many opportunities.”

After the diplomas were handed out and the Commencement was winding down, Riley Warfel took her spot and gave a speech which resonated with many people. She thanked her teachers and the staff of Forbush for putting up with the graduating class for four years. Warfel talked about how there is a future for each of the graduates, and how life is only made up of a string of moments. After her speech was over, Warfel took the opportunity to take a selfie with the graduating class and her teachers.

Bailey Vestal gave the bendiction, while Mollie Hennings gave the invocation at the beginning of the ceremony. Jon Huggins gave the presentation of the senior class, as Jake Hill, Jared Williams, Brady Miller and Anna Peterson all provided music.

When the closing remarks were made and Dr. Kennedy made it known that the graduating class had indeed, graduated, the caps came off and the celebrations began.

Forbush High School Class of 2019 throws their hats in the air after they receive their diplomas. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0420-1.jpg Forbush High School Class of 2019 throws their hats in the air after they receive their diplomas. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush Principal, Dr. Robert Kennedy, gives an inspiring speech to the crowd. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0284-1.jpg Forbush Principal, Dr. Robert Kennedy, gives an inspiring speech to the crowd. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The Forbush JROTC present the colors. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0249-1.jpg The Forbush JROTC present the colors. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Dr. Kennedy presents a student with his diploma. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0315-1.jpg Dr. Kennedy presents a student with his diploma. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Riley Warfel gives the farewell address and takes a selfie with the crowd. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0399-1.jpg Riley Warfel gives the farewell address and takes a selfie with the crowd. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush Concert Choir preforms ‘Let it Be’. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0271-1.jpg Forbush Concert Choir preforms ‘Let it Be’. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The colors are placed before graduation begins. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0250-1.jpg The colors are placed before graduation begins. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Bailey Vestal gives the benediction. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0407-1.jpg Bailey Vestal gives the benediction. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Mollie Hennings gives the invocation. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0244-1.jpg Mollie Hennings gives the invocation. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The crowd sings along with the national anthem. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0253-1.jpg The crowd sings along with the national anthem. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Sarah Matthews gives the welcome address. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0258-1.jpg Sarah Matthews gives the welcome address. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Senior Class President, Monlea George, talks about her senior memories in her speech. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0269-1.jpg Senior Class President, Monlea George, talks about her senior memories in her speech. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush High School graduation took place at Wait Chapel in Winston Salem. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0263-1.jpg Forbush High School graduation took place at Wait Chapel in Winston Salem. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple