• The Yadkin County NC Pre-K Preschool Program and YVEDDI Head Start Program are currently accepting applications for 4-year-olds for the Fall of 2020. To apply for NC Pre-K funding, your child must be 4 years old on or before August 31, 2020. For questions regarding preschool enrollment, please call Kristy Pardue at (336) 679-2051 or Jill Logan at (336) 518-4174. For questions regarding Head Start enrollment, please call Lindsey Huttar at (336) 367-7175 or Cristina Alonzo at (336) 367-4993 ext. 239

Aug. 2

• The annual Triplett Reunion usually held the 1st Sunday in August at the Ferguson Community Center (descendants of Jesse and Delia Triplett) is being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Ongoing

• The SECU Hospice Care Center Alzheimer’s Support Group in Yadkinville meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Currently, it is meeting virtually due to COVID-19. Please call 888-789-2922 for more information, ask for Allison Hemrick (the facilitator), Community Outreach Provider, Ext.1030 or you can join the group by dialing the call-in number 701-801-1211 followed by the access code 433-348-686#. Anyone from the surrounding communites is welcome to participate.

• Mountain Valley Hospice is hosting a new virtual caregiver support group the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This group is for families dealing with serious illnesses, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, congestive heart failure,COPD, etc. Allison Hemrick, Community Outreach Provider, is the facilitator. To join the group, use the dial-in number (701) 801-1211 and access code 433-348-686#. If you have questions prior to the meeting, call 888-789-2922 and ask for Allison at ext. 1030. Sponsored by the Yadkin Baptist Association of Churches