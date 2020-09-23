West sets fall basketball camp dates

KING — West Stokes’ newly named boys’ basketball coach Rhett Bonner has set three Saturdays in the fall for skills and development. The instruction time will be for third graders through ninth.

The first one will be on Sept. 26, the second on Oct. 3, and the last one on Oct. 10. All sessions will be from 9-11 a.m. Each session will cost $20.

For more information or to register, contact Coach Bonner at 336-655-9001 by text/phone call or by email at marcus.bonner@stokes.k12.nc.us. There will be a maximum of 15 players. Concessions will be offered.