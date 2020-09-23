Send events to trieditor@elkintribune.com by Monday at noon for the same week’s edition.

Sept. 25-26

• Friends of East Bend Public Library Yard Sale will be September 25th and 26th. Variety of items available including bicycles, furniture, kitchen wares, clothing. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and ending at 1 p.m. any unsold item will be available for free on a first come first served basis.

Ongoing

• The SECU Hospice Care Center Alzheimer’s Support Group in Yadkinville meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Currently, it is meeting virtually due to COVID-19. Please call 888-789-2922 for more information, ask for Allison Hemrick (the facilitator), Community Outreach Provider, Ext.1030 or you can join the group by dialing the call-in number 701-801-1211 followed by the access code 433-348-686#. Anyone from the surrounding communites is welcome to participate.

• Mountain Valley Hospice is hosting a new virtual caregiver support group the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This group is for families dealing with serious illnesses, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, congestive heart failure,COPD, etc. Allison Hemrick, Community Outreach Provider, is the facilitator. To join the group, use the dial-in number (701) 801-1211 and access code 433-348-686#. If you have questions prior to the meeting, call 888-789-2922 and ask for Allison at ext. 1030. Sponsored by the Yadkin Baptist Association of Churches