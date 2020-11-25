Yadkinville man named to Sherman College Dean’s List

Vice President for Academic Affairs Joe Donofrio, D.C., A.C.P., is pleased to announce the students included on Sherman College’s Dean’s List for grades earned during the summer 2020 academic quarter. Dean’s List students have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the quarter.

Ramon Pino-Lueza, of Yadkinville, is among those named to the Dean’s List.

