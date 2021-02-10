Celebrate the changing face of Career and Technical Education

Health Sciences students from Mrs. Martin’s class at Starmount High School. Automotive students from Mr. Senter’s class at Forbush High School.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month is a public awareness campaign that takes place each February to celebrate the value of CTE programs and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE students across the country.

CTE helps students look into different career opportunities by providing hands-on programs and coursework while still in high school. Students can participate in CTE extra-curricular organizations such as HOSA, FCCLA, FBLA, and SkillsUSA; these organizations help students learn important life skills, including leadership, public speaking, and other technical skills. Students can also earn certifications in areas such as First Aid, CPR, ServSafe, Word, Excel, and Construction.

The program areas offered in Yadkin County Schools include Agricultural Education, Business and Marketing Education, Career Development, Computer Science and Information Technology Education, Family and Consumer Sciences Education, Health Science Education and Trade, Technology, Engineering and Industrial Education. Yadkin County Schools recently added a Firefighter program, and local schools also offer numerous internship and work-based learning opportunities as well.

Not only do students who participate in CTE courses have a high graduation rate (99.5%), students also have the opportunity to receive certifications through Surry Community College (SCC). For example, completing the Certified Nursing Assistant program through SCC while still in high school gives students an advantage as they begin working toward a nursing degree. Additionally, receiving a certification in Word, Excel, or ServSafe can help students gain employment while they are also working on their two- or four-year college degree.

“If you have the opportunity this month, thank a CTE teacher for the impact he or she is having on our future workforce in Yadkin County,” said Robin Mendenhall, CTE Director with Yadkin County Schools.