NC DKG President speaks at Gamma Psi chapter meeting

The Gamma Psi Chapter of the North Carolina DKG and the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) met at Elkin High School on Nov. 11. The forty-eight chapter members are made up of women educators within the Elkin and Yadkin County areas who have given distinctive service in the field of education and desire to unite with other women educators of the world in a genuine spiritual fellowship.

Twenty-three members were present along with special guest speaker NC DKG President Beth Winstead. As part of the DKG Society purposes members monetarily contribute to local, state and international projects. This month donations were collected for the Grace Clinic and for “Change for Change” Schools for Africa (UNICEF).

President Melva Edmisten welcomed members calling the Eva Hine Incentive Grant annual silent auction open. Members donate baked goods, baskets of goodies and décor items for those in attendance to bid on, raising funds to provide grants to local high school graduates pursuing educational degrees. All enjoyed refreshments provided while socializing and catching up with each other amid competitive bidding.

President Edmisten, with the help of President Winstead, presented NC Membership Awards for years of commitment and service recognizing sisters Ailene Pardue 35 years, Dixie Adams and Teresa Royall 30 years, Betsy White 25 years, Sylvia Wingler 15 years, and Patricia Eaton 5 years. A shoutout was given to chapter members who are Elkin Middle School educators and acknowledged for recent selection as a National Blue Ribbon School.

NC DKG State President Beth Winstead spoke on the topic “Beyond Your Chapter” to review components of the organization and to encourage members to attend events at all levels. She challenged members to step out of their comfort zones by accepting leadership roles at the chapter level and above stating that in order to grow each member needs to not be afraid to spread their own wings. President Winstead reminded each one in attendance that the friendships and support of the chapter is lifelong so it is important to take care of each other. She also shared the upcoming State Convention to be held in the Spring of 2022 in Asheville, North Carolina including several volunteer opportunities for sisters to participate in.

A brief business session began with acceptance of minutes of last meeting and treasurer report. Committees shared changes made which included updated website with all handbook information, request for nominations of prospective members, financial status of Eva Hine Incentive grant in addition to proceeds from today’s auction, and acknowledgment of the NC Educational Foundation Day of Giving and Celebrate a Teacher-Honoring Heroes projects. Several members expressed gratitude for the contacts from retired members as part of our chapter’s Caring Hearts project. The next meeting will be at Starmount Middle School in February.