SCC to host virtual event on March 14 about free college classes for high school students

Rising high school juniors and seniors who are interested in earning college credit, tuition free, are invited to Surry Community College’s Career & College Promise Virtual Event on Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m.

Melissa Recknor, Director of Student Success and Academic Advising, said, “Surry Community College, in partnership with Surry and Yadkin County, Elkin and Mount Airy City Schools and Millennium Charter Academy, offers high school students opportunities to complete a college credential before graduating from high school. The Career and College Promise (CCP) Program offers free tuition to high school juniors, seniors, and under classmen identified as AIG (Academically or Intellectually Gifted), while enrolled at their traditional high school. CCP is also available to homeschool students. The purpose of this virtual meeting is to discuss CCP, the different programs offered, important deadlines, and answer questions that the community may have.”

Those interested in joining the meeting can go to [bit.ly/CCPVirtual2022]bit.ly/CCPVirtual2022. More information about CCP programs can be found at surry.edu/ccp. For any further questions or information, contact Melissa Recknor at (336) 386-3628 or recknorm@surry.edu.