Forbush High School will celebrate Homecoming on Oct. 7. The Falcons take on the Surry Central Golden Eagles at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.

This week students have participated in spirit week with themes such as Adam Sandler Day, Jersey Day, Waikiki Wednesday, Twin Thursday and Neon and Construction Day.

The week will end with a Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 8.