NC AgVentures offers grant opportunity for family farms

NC AgVentures, a NC State Extension program provides grants to NC farmers and Community Groups for new and innovative agricultural project ideas that will increase farm profits. The program, which is supported by the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, will award a minimum of 40 grants to independent family farms. This is a great opportunity for any producer who is thinking of diversifying, improving, or expanding their farm operation.

Yadkin County is among 46 other counties who participate in this grant opportunity. The grant awards up to $8,000.

Apply by the application deadline on Dec. 15, 2022. Interested in applying? Please contact Yadkin County Cooperative Extension at 336-849-7908.