Simpson named to Gardner-Webb University honor roll

BOILING SPRINGS — Benjamin Simpson, of Yadkinville, was named to the Gardner-Webb University Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester. Simpson is a junior majoring in Criminal Justice with a minor in Homeland Security and a minor in Human Services.

The Honor Roll is composed of undergraduate college students enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours must earn a 3.70 to a 3.99 Gardner-Webb University semester grade point average, with no grade below a “C’.

The University commends Simpson for this significant scholastic achievement in higher education.