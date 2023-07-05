SCC offers evening truck driver training class for fall 2023

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering an evening Truck Driver Training class beginning in August that will meet at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

The class begins Tuesday, Aug. 22, and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 13. It will meet Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with online meetings on Fridays. A mandatory orientation session is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m., also at the Yadkin Center in room YG-112.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the median pay for truck drivers is over $47,000. Drivers with experience can make more than $50,000.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

Highway driving training exercises and classroom lectures are used to develop students’ knowledge and skills. Graduates are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License Test and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers.

Special admission requirements include official driving record; physical examination; reading placement test score of 40 or higher; disclosure form; high school transcript; and drug testing.

Tuition for the class is $1,999. You may qualify for a tuition scholarship. To see if you are eligible, please apply at www.surry.edu/funding.

For more information about SCC’s Truck Driver Training Program or to register for the course, contact the Yadkin Center at (336) 386-3580 or email Dr. Douglas Underwood, Director of Yadkin Center / Director of Emergency Medical Programs at underwoodd@surry.edu or visit surry.edu.